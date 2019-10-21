Security guard fired for racial slur gets job back

The Madison school district has rescinded the termination of a staff member who was fired last week for using a racial slur.

According to a release from the union Madison Teachers Inc.. on Monday, the Madison Metropolitan School District decided to rescind the termination of Marlon Anderson, a security guard at Madison West High School who was fired last week

MMSD added that Anderson will be returned to pay status immediately including full benefits, and that he will be on paid leave while a transition plan is finalized to return him to work.

Anderson was fired by the district last week after a black student said the n-word at him, and he repeated the racial slur when he told the teen not to use it. At the time, the district said Anderson was fired for violating its “zero-tolerance policy” for using the racial slur on school grounds.

The incident garnered national attention after hundreds of West High students protested the firing in a massive walkout last Friday. The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County meanwhile offered Anderson a temporary job, until the district gave him his old job back.

WATCH NBC15'S INTERVIEW WITH MARLON ANDERSON:



After learning that he was getting his job back, Anderson told NBC15 in an exclusive interview that the whole incident has been "probably the most humbling experience I’ve had in my life."

"I thank god for the support, I thank god for the students and I’m so proud that they got out there and they fought, and that they made it happen," Anderson said.

"I showed love and I got it back, and I think that’s a beautiful thing," Anderson said. "I think it’s something everyone should focus on, because we fight each other so much over silly stuff."

Earlier on Monday, Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes asked MMSD Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore in a letter to rescind Anderson's termination.

"We are at a critical time in this community and in our nation where racial inequality and racism continues to persist and we must continue to fight against the injustices of our past, present and future," according to the letter from Reyes.

Also on Monday, the union Madison Teachers Inc., demanded that the district give him his job back. The union had already filed a grievance with the district over Anderson's firing.

Michael Johnson, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, called the district to give Anderson his old job over the weekend. Johnson appeared with Anderson on Monday when the district announced it would be rescinding the termination.

