See how Tennessee House Reps. voted on war powers resolution

Reigniting a constitutional debate over war powers, the Democratic-controlled House has approved a resolution asserting that President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.

The war powers resolution is not binding on Trump and would not require his signature. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nonetheless insists it “has real teeth” because “it is a statement of the Congress of the United States.”

The House has passed the measure, 224-194, with almost no Republican support.

Tennessee's representatives Jim Cooper and Steve Cohen both cosigned the bill after today's vote.

GOP lawmakers are calling it a meaningless vote and little more than a “press release" intended to attack Trump.

Iran stated after Soleimani’s death it will no longer honor any of the limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, an accord Trump withdrew from in May 2018.

Trump says the U.S. will place new sanctions on Iran “until Iran changes its behavior.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via AP. All rights reserved.