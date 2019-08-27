See where Knoxville placed on list of safest Tennessee cities

A report has been released on the safest cities in Tennessee.

For the top spot on the list, Germantown located right outside of Memphis was given the title as "safest city" in the state.

The next cities that made it into the top three on the list were Collierville, Tenn. in second and Brentwood, Tenn. came in third.

Knoxville came in at number 46 on this list, just three spots before Nashville.

However, Maryville Tenn. come in at number 11 on the list of 53 cities.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.