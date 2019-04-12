Seed giveaway provides more than just food for those in need

The Good Earth program at the Morgan Scott Project supplies seeds, plants, and fertilizer to those in need.

For 47 years, the Morgan Scott Project has been helping those in need with everyday necessities. "Our vision our motto, if you would like to call it, is helping people help themselves." Said Crystal Tompkins, the projects executive director.

"It was started by two ministers, one in Morgan County and one in Scott County. During that time, both communities were fairly poor, and so it started out as a food pantry and a home repair program, and since then we have expanded into eleven programs."

Food and bread are given out every Friday at their Morgan County location, but once a year in April, the organization switches things up for the Good Earth program.

"It's actually one of my favorite things that we do in both communities." Said Tompkins. "By giving the seeds, the plants, the fertilizer, we're taking away that cost of planting a garden.

Each year the program helps more than 350 families grow their own food. Evelyn Jones, who takes advantage of the free seeds, said the event helps bring the community even closer.

"It is so encouraging for people to come out, and I encourage my neighbors to come one and get together and share things." Said Jones. "You grow a certain thing I'll share with you, and it's so supportive to help yourselves."

This event wouldn't happen without donations from organizations all across East Tennessee, but the biggest donation may come in the form of volunteers from Olivet College in Michigan.

"A lot of us here with Olivet, we just do it to do it." Said Olivet College student Samantha Butler. "It's giving back, it's doing something nice for yourself along with others in the community."

Olivet's Tara Flanagan said she thinks the Good Earth program can provide the extended help that some people need.

"I think seeds is a good idea because you can actually grow more." Said Flanagan. "Let's say you grow an apple tree, those are going to last for a lifetime."

From tomato plants and cabbage plants to watermelon seeds and cauliflower, this year's seed and plant giveaway has it all.

The event begins on Saturday at 10:00 AM.

For more information, you can contact the Morgan Scott Project at 423-965-3131.