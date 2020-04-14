Self-employed? Here's how to file for unemployment in Tennessee

If you are self-employed in Tennessee, you might be having trouble applying for unemployment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some WVLT News viewers who are self-employed reported confusion when trying to fill out an application through the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development website, saying the questions didn't apply to them, or wrong answers couldn't be corrected.

Chris Cannon, the spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, told WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara that people were likely having trouble because, "The application has not been updated yet, the programmers are still working on that section."

Cannon said self-employed Tennesseans should fill out the application the best they can and that, "When the state starts paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the claims for self-employed individuals will be there and ready to process"

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development offered an interactive video to help the self-employed navigate the process.

Go here to check out the full video.

Tennessee officials said on Tuesday afternoon that they had started sending out the $600 payments in addition to unemployment.

This video will help self-employed individuals navigate the unemployment application process better. The step-by-step guide is also available on the Departments website. LINK: https://t.co/2NI8dcKww8 pic.twitter.com/F9PGonMo18 — TN Dept of Labor & Workforce (@Jobs4_TN) April 14, 2020

