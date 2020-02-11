Tennessee police chief, son face theft charges

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Tennessee police chief was charged with official misconduct.

On Dec. 11, TBI agents began investigating the theft of a cell phone as seized property by the Selmer Police Department, according to reports.

During the investigation, officials said it was determined Selmer Police Chief Elmer Neal Burks was the one who had taken it. Investigators said they executed a search warrant and found the phone on Burks' property.

On February 10, a grand jury returned indictments and Burks was charged with one count of official misconduct and one count of theft of property under $1,000. He was booked into the McNairy County Jail and released on a $5,000 bond.

TBI said Burks' son, Michael Burks, was also charged in the case. Investigators said during the execution of a search warrant, Michael Burks took an agent's property and said it would not return it.

Michael Burks was arrested a day later after a traffic stop and arrested him. He was charged with one count of theft of property and two counts of tampering with evidence. He was booked into the McNairy County Jail with a $1,500 bond.

