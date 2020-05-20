Semi hauling 43K pounds of pasta overturns in Nashville

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said multiple lanes of Interstate 24 in Nashville will remain closed for hours after a tractor-trailer hauling nearly 43,000 pounds of dry pasta overturned.

The tractor-trailer reportedly overturned around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the I-24 and I-40 merger.

Multiple eastbound lanes on the interstate were blocked until 1 p.m.

Officials said it is unclear what caused the semi to overturn.

