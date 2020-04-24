Sen. Alexander talks testing technology as Tennessee reopens

US Senator Lamar Alexander said testing is key to confidence as states like Tennessee look to reopen the economy.

The House and Senate recently passed $1 billion dollars Alexander said will be used to further develop COVID-19 tests that will give immediate results. Alexander said he expects new testing will be available by August.

“Testing is absolutely crucial to going back to work, and going back to school. We have enough tests in Tennessee right now for anyone who appears to be sick with COVID-19. That can be taken care of," Sen. Alexander said. "But as we go back to work and school, you’re going to want to test everybody in a nursing home, factory...if a teacher gets [coronavirus] you’ll want to test everyone in the class. Instead of hundreds of thousands of tests a day, we need millions available and we don’t have that technology right now."

Alexander said the National Institutes of Health will use the money to develop new testing, some ideas include possible tests you can buy at the store and get immediate results.

“Right now we are quarantining all of us, when only 3 to 5% of us are sick. What we need to be doing is identifying those who are sick and the people who they were exposed to and quarantining them for two weeks. The rest of us, 95% or so, can go back to work and school."

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.