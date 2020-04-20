Sen. Blackburn wants to make China legally, financially responsible for pandemic

Senator Marsha Blackburn introduced legislation aimed at blaming China for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blackburn said the Chinese government knew about COVID-19 for 51 days but failed to be upfront about the severity of the virus. The legislation aims to make China legally and financially responsible.

The Stop China-Originated Viral Infectious Diseases (COVID) Act is co-sponsored by Arizona Sen. Martha McSally.

Americans would be allowed to sue China "in U.S. court and seek compensation for the devastating harm the deadly virus has caused to the economy and human life," under the proposed bill.

“China’s Communist Party must face consequences for its role in the origin and spread of the coronavirus,” Senator Blackburn said. “The costs are devastating: trillions of dollars in economic damage, more than 22 million American jobs lost, and over 150,000 deaths worldwide and counting. Business owners and families who have lost loved ones deserve justice. Under this legislation, Americans will have the opportunity to take China to court in the U.S. and demand accountability for their lies and deceit.”

My Stop COVID-19 Act will make China legally and financially liable for unleashing the COVID-19 infection on our country. @SenMcSallyAZ @Lancegooden

#ChinaLiedPeopleDied — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 20, 2020

