Sen. Lamar Alexander's staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A member of Senator Lamar Alexander's staff tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the senator's office.

A statement from the senator's office stated that Sen. Alexander was tested for the virus, but tested negative. The staff member who tested positive is reportedly 'recovering at home and doing well.'

“Senator Alexander has no symptoms and tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, May 7. After discussing this with the Senate’s attending physician, Senator Alexander, out of an abundance of caution, has decided not to return to Washington, D.C., and will self-quarantine in Tennessee for 14 days. Almost all of the senator’s Washington, D.C., staff are working from home, and there is no need for any other staff member to self-quarantine," the statement reads.

Sen. Alexander will work remotely and is expected to virtually chair the Senate Health Committee hearing Tuesday morning.

