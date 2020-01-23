Sen. Marsha Blackburn trends on Twitter during impeachment trial

Updated: Thu 9:50 PM, Jan 23, 2020

(WVLT/CNN) -- Senator Marsha Blackburn trended on Twitter during President Trump's impeachment trial.

Blackburn was spotted reading a book, which she later identified, during the trial.

Senators are banned from doing many things during the trial, including being on their phones and they are not allowed to drink anything other than milk.

