Sen. Marsha Blackburn trends on Twitter during impeachment trial

Senator Marsha Blackburn trended on Twitter during President Trump's impeachment trial.

Blackburn was spotted reading a book, which she later identified, during the trial.

First – I'm reading Resistance (At All Costs) by Kim Strassel. Read the chapter on obstruction. It provides good insights into today’s proceedings.



Second – busy mamas are the best at multi-tasking. Try it. https://t.co/AEHW19ZztL — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 23, 2020

Senators are banned from doing many things during the trial, including being on their phones and they are not allowed to drink anything other than milk.

