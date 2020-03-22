Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul first U.S. senator to test positive for coronavirus

A release from the office of Kentucky Senator Rand Paul states Paul is 'feeling fine and is in quarantine' after he tested positive for coronavirus .

"He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events," read a tweet from the senators Twitter account.

The tweet goes on to say 'He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person,'.

Paul is the first U.S. senator to test positive for the virus.

