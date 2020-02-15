Sen. Blackburn involves Tennessee's AG, federal officials in Rennova Health's on-going battle

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn responded to the CEO of Rennova Health in a letter outlining issues that have arisen following the previous letter sent on Jan. 28.

Recently, Senator Blackburn called out the company and its CEO, Seamus Lagan, for the company's "concerning" business practices. One hospital owned by Rennova, Jamestown Regional Medical Center, has already closed.

Blackburn explained in the letter that it was also forwarded to the Tennessee Attorney General, the Office of the Inspector General at the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of the Inspector General at the United States Department of Treasury.

Multiple employees at hospitals, such as the Jellico Community Hospital in Campbell County, have reported late pay. The delay has been shown in two pay periods. Blackburn mentions in her letters her concern over several tax liens against Scott County Community Hospital.

"It is vital that Congress develops policies to protect access to rural health care and conducts proper oversight to ensure those policies are implemented according to our legislative intent," explained Blackburn in her letter.

Senator Blackburn has reached out to the CEO, Seamus Logan, multiple times and the two have exchanged letters back and forth with each other regarding the issues.

"Tennesseans deserve to know that employers such as Rennova Health have their best interests in mind," said Blackburn.

