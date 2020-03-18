Senator Blackburn votes against coronavirus relief bill

On Wednesday night, President Trump signed into law a $100 billion coronavirus relief package in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.

Only eight senators voted against the package. Tennessee's Senator Marsha Blackburn was one of them.

The following senators also voted against the bill: Jim Inhofe, Ron Johnson, James Lankford, Mike Lee, Rand Paul, Ben Sasse, and Tim Scott. Senators Cory Gardner and Rick Scott didn’t vote.

Blackburn released a statement saying, "Tennessee workers and small business owners do not want unfunded federal mandates placed on them while they are struggling to keep their doors open and meet payroll. They have told me they desperately need our support for flexibility to create solutions that work for their employees.

At a time when revenue has decreased for many, it is irresponsible to implement a one-size-fits-all government mandate requiring employers to provide paid sick leave. Our Tennessee hospitals and our TennCare program have serious concerns with the Medicaid provisions and we are continuing to work with them to meet the needs in our communities. I look forward to working to pass legislation that will properly address these concerns."

