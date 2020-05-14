Tenn. will get $155M in COVID-19 testing, Sen. Lamar Alexander announces

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander / Source: (WVLT)
By  | 
Posted:

Senator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday Tennessee will receive more than $155 million in COVID-19 testing.

Alexander says testing is key to ensuring people are safe as they go back to work and school.

