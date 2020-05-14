Tenn. will get $155M in COVID-19 testing, Sen. Lamar Alexander announces

Senator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday Tennessee will receive more than $155 million in COVID-19 testing.

.@HHSgov announced Tennessee will receive more than $155 million to help our state’s COVID-19 testing capabilities. TN has done more testing than most states, but more testing is key to ensuring folks are safe as they go back to work and back to school. When in doubt, get a test! — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) May 14, 2020

Alexander says testing is key to ensuring people are safe as they go back to work and school.

