Senator Marsha Blackburn works to stop sanctuary cities

Senator Marsha Blackburn joined Senators Thom Tillis and Chuck Grassley Wednesday, to introduce the Immigration Detainer Enforcement Act.

The act will help stop sanctuary cities, clarify the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) detainer authority, clearly establish the authority of states and localities to maintain custody in cases in which a detainer has been issued and incentivize cooperation between law enforcement agencies and DHS.

The legislation comes after the Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act was introduced in early 2019 to hold sanctuary jurisdictions accountable for failing to comply with lawful detainer and release notification requests made by federal authorities.

“Sanctuary jurisdictions provide havens for illegal aliens and put the safety of our citizens at risk. Legislation to protect the public is especially important in light of reports that Nashville is terminating its contract to house ICE detainees," Senator Blackburn said. "We need to incentivize local law enforcement to work with – not against – our federal agencies to secure our border."

The Senate bill is co-sponsored by John Comyn, Joni Ernst, David Perdue and Tom Cotton.

The Immigration Detainer Enforcement Act:

-Gives explicit authority to the arresting Federal, State, tribal, or local law enforcement agency to maintain custody of an illegal immigrant for a period not to exceed 48 hours to permit assumption of custody by the DHS, upon the issuance of a detainer.

-Allows the federal government to enter into agreements with the arresting law enforcement agency to indemnify these agencies against wrongful detention claims by third parties which resulted from a detainer issued without reason to believe the individual is a removable illegal immigrant. Indemnification will not extend to claims relating to negligence or willful misconduct.

-Makes jurisdictions ineligible for reimbursement of detention costs if they are certified by the DHS Secretary as being noncompliant with ICE.

-Jurisdictions that are deemed incompliant by the DHS Secretary will not receive priority when being considered for funding from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and when benefitting from the 1033 and 1122 programs.

