Senator Massey to hold tele-town hall meeting to answer coronavirus questions

State Senator Becky Massey will hold a telephone town hall Tuesday, March 24 to provide an update and answer questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Massey will be joined by Director of the Knox County Health Department, Dr. Martha Buchanan, who will answer questions about what can be done to stay safe during the pandemic.

The tele-town hall will take place on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

“Our focus in the town hall will be the Coronavirus outbreak and how we can keep our citizens safe,” said Senator Massey. “I know there are a lot of questions among the public regarding the virus, as well as its effects on our students, employees, business owners, and others. We want to make sure everyone has the information they need to stay safe, as well as offer state resources to those who are suffering from its economic impact.”

The meeting comes days after the Tennessee General Assembly passed a budget that provides $150 million to establish a new fund to cover public health and safety issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Citizens can join the town hall by calling (888) 886-6603.

