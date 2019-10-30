Senator suggests taxing scholarships of college athletes after NCAA vote

A North Carolina senator took to Twitter to suggest college athletes who profit off their image should have their scholarships taxed.

According to WBTV, Senator Richard Burr tweeted that he would introduce legislation to tax athletes shortly after the NCAA voted to allow athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness.

“If college athletes are going to make money off their likenesses while in school, their scholarships should be treated like income. I’ll be introducing legislation that subjects scholarships given to athletes who choose to “cash in” to income taxes,” Sen. Burr’s tweet read.

WBTV reported Burr has not said when he would introduce the legislation.

Others chimed in after Burr's suggestion, including North Carolina Representative Mark Walker who said that having rights to one's own name was a basic right.

"If scholarships are income, that makes them employees, not student-athletes. This isn’t about income. It’s about basic rights that every other American has to their own name," Walker tweeted.

