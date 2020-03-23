Senators react to vote on latest coronavirus aid package

The Senate is aiming to pass a third coronavirus relief package as soon as possible, but lawmakers are having a difficult time coming to an agreement.

The Capitol is framed through a window in the Russell Senate Office Building as lawmakers negotiate on the emergency coronavirus response legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Democrats voted to block the bill on Sunday evening. Negotiations continued on Monday between Democrats and Republicans about how the money should be allocated.

The $1.8 trillion bill would provide relief to the economy, giving money to businesses and individuals alike.

Gray DC spoke to Senators this week on the bill. Click above to hear their interviews.

