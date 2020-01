Drivers on Highway 92 were distracted by a hacked road sign Wednesday night.

A road sign on a Whitley County construction site was changed to read "SEND NUDES."

Tevon Stephens tells WYMT he was driving home to Pine Knot when he noticed the "obviously hacked" sign.

Sister station WKYT talked to officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, who said the sign belonged to a contractor and was password-protected. The sign's message is now back to normal.