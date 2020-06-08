Senior Corps volunteers to be recognized at drive-through event

Senior Corps volunteers will be honored at a drive-through event for their service to the community.

The drive-through event will take place Tuesday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the O'Connor Senior Center at 611 Winona Street.

According to a release, goodie bags will be placed in the trunks of the volunteers' cars.

"Some of the hardest working older adult volunteers in Knoxville will be honored at this Drive Through Recognition," said Gina Whitfield, Foster Grandparent program manager, "Usually, we are able to host a celebration meal for them, but this year we had to think outside the box to let them know how valuable they are as volunteers for homebound seniors, at-risk youth and the greater Knoxville Community. We can't thank them enough for hundreds and hundreds of hours of service they provide to our community."

The Senior Corps has nearly 450 older adult volunteers ages 55 and over who provide services to homebound adults, children's programs, and community agencies.

