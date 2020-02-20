Senior duo shines on night two of SEC Championships

The senior duo of Erika Brown and Meghan Small entered Wednesday night's finals at the SEC Swimming and Diving Championships with the chance to make history and did just that.

Megan Small won the 200 Individual Medley. It’s her third time winning the title.

Erika Brown won the 50 free AND set the SEC record (Breaking her own record) with an incredibly fast time of 21.03 and it’s the third straight time she’s won the title. It also makes her the second fastest performer in this race ever.

The Lady Vols also won 2nd in the 200 free relay and are

leading the meet heading into Wednesday’s competition.