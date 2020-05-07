Senior living home says residents are running out of books to read

A senior living home facility in Wisconsin is calling for book donations as they say their residents are running out of books to read.

Like many of us, the residents at Mountain Terrace Senior Living Center are stuck at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and they're looking for entertainment.

And while Netflix is fun, the center says their residents prefer books, but the problem is, they're running out of books to read.

The center put out a call for book donations.

Theresa Haase with the center said, "Our residents that do still read and have decent eyesight to even see a large print book, they are going through books. One resident, in particular, said to me 'I've gone through the whole library, I don't know what else to read.' So I thought 'Ok, let's refresh the library and let's get some new books in here that you enjoy and that's what kind of sparked this new idea."

The center is asking specifically for books that have good storylines and bold print that's easier to read.

If you would like to donate, call (715) 848-6257.

