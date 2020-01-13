Sentence reset for Texas woman who embezzled $100K from wedding venue

The sentencing for a Texas woman who embezzled more than $100,000 from a Smith County wedding venue has been reset.

Holly Leanne Elliot, 43, appeared in a Smith County courtroom Monday morning where the judge granted the defense a continuance in the case.

According to KLTV,Elliot was arrested in December 2018 following an investigation of missing money at Centaur Arabian Farms, an event venue in Flint, Texas and pleaded guilty a year later in December 2019 to third-degree theft.

The continuance was granted in order to deal with a discrepancy regarding restitution.

The owners of Centaur Arabian Farms now claim Elliot embezzled $250,000.

Bill and Eva Sealey, owners of Centaur Arabian Farms, said Elliot embezzled $100,000 to $200,000 by offering discounts to brides and grooms to book and pay cash.

"And if they paid cash, they would get the discounts and then she would meet them somewhere other than the office to pay cash, so it wasn't traceable on our video cameras," said Eva Sealey.

The scheme left the Sealey's with weddings for which they had no money.

