Separated by coronavirus restrictions, Knoxville woman visits mother through window

A Knoxville mother and daughter are now forced to communicate through a glass window as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Officials ordered senior living centers across the country to close to visitors as the coronavirus continues to spread. The Oakwood Senior Living Center in Knoxville is not allowing any family or visitors for at least 30 days.

Sharon Waltman and her mother communicatee through the window of her mother's room.

"This is not easy when I visit my mother at least three to four times each week," Waltman said. "Thankfully, she is in a unit where I can physically see how she's doing and we talk with her daily, by the phone."

Waltman said her mother holds up signs to communicate with her and can even be seen in pictures showing off her snacks.

The senior living center is only allowing health care personnel and staff members into the building.

