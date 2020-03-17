Sephora to close all retail stores in US and Canada

Sephora announced they are closing all their retail stores in the u-s and Canada over concerns of coronavirus.

In a statement, the personal care and beauty company said:

“We have always taken our responsibility to protect the well-being of our people and community seriously. it was with that responsibility in mind that we made this decision."

Stores will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and plan to reopen April 3rd.

According to the company’s website, “Sephora operates more than 26-hundred stores in 34 countries worldwide.”

