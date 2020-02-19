Sept. 14 could become 'Star-Spangled Banner Day' in Tennessee

Two Tennessee lawmakers proposed a bill that would recognize the day "The Star-Spangled Banner" was written as a federal holiday.

Sen. Todd Gardenhire and Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver proposed SB 2091, HB 2885 on Feb. 3.

The National Anthem was a poem written by Francis Scott Key on September 14, 1814, in Baltimore, Maryland. Francis Scott Key witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry during the War of 1812. The following morning he was inspired to write the poem originally titled, "Defense of Fort M'Henry," after seeing the American Flag still flying the day after the attack.

The poem was later set to music and renamed "The Star-Spangled Banner." The song became the National Anthem of the U.S. on March 3, 1931.

The proposed bill would observe Sept. 14 of each year as "Star-Spangled Banner Day."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

