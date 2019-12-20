Serving up smiles: McDonald's worker's dedication fills the stomach and heart

"Good morning. How are you?" Shirley Taylor has greeted her guests at a Morristown McDonald's for more than 20 years.

The early bird gets the worm.

"Today is my last day of work and I've been here almost 23 years," Taylor tells a guest.

While most of us are sleeping, Shirley is up serving breakfast and a happy outlook for the new day.

"I have always come in at 5 o'clock in the morning when they open the doors. I have always gotten everything prepared back here." Shirley tells WVLT.

At 81, Shirley is still motivated to work. Why? The customers, who she calls friends. She doesn’t just see them under the golden arches.

"I hope I can meet them out somewhere and I'll always be friendly with them," Taylor said.

Friendly is what Ms. Shirley is known for. Her customers say they come back specifically for her.

"We're part of the family. It's a family here. That's why we come in here," customer Shelly Frazier said.

After 22 years of service, the family wants to make sure Ms. Shirley knows how much she's appreciated.

"I can barely hold back tears," Shirley says after her co-workers surprised her with a cake and flowers.

Trading in tears of joy for all the smiles she's brought her neighbors.

"She's a staple of McDonald's and will be truly missed," Fraizer said.

She's served her last meal, but her impact filled both the stomach and the heart.

"She's a tremendous individual who starts every customer's day with a bright smile and a warm greeting. She exemplifies hard work and patience every day when she comes to work." Jake Faris, Store Operator says.

Her advice is simple: Be kind.

"Smile and be nice and make conversation. It's been a long haul and The Lord has blessed me," Shirley said.

