"Tough times don't last:" Knoxville restaurant looks towards future amid pandemic

Cooking up solutions to an unsettling situation has been the theme for small businesses across our region.

That includes the folks who run TripAdvisor's number one restaurant in our area, Connor’s Steak and Seafood.

The restaurant's assistant general manage, Wendy Keck, said "Everyone wears gloves. We make sure we sanitize every 30 minutes with a bleach solution mixture, we’ve ordered in extra chemicals. We’re a limited staff, mostly all managers and just a few other team members. Trying our best to hold on!”

For Connor’s and establishments like them, the business of serving food to people has certainly changed during the pandemic, whether it's bringing out cooked food curbside or preparing fresh food inside for customers to take home, ”I think the market fresh is one of the best things we decided to do. Everyone right now is scared to go out to the supermarkets," she said. "Here you can literally call it in to us what you want, fresh piece of salmon, we’ll cut that. It’ll never be touched, we’ll put it in nice packaging for you and bring it right out to the curb and you don’t have to gets out of your car. It’s a win-win, and it’s fresh seafood everyday," she added.

The staff at Connor’s refer to their customers as guests, and that family philosophy has kept them in business for some time. That closeness along with perseverance is what they believe will get them through these unusual times

Keck said, ”We’ve adopted two sayings 'tough times don’t last, but tough people do'." She said the company made them bracelets that say 'FLH' "which means 'fight like you know what' so we make sure we keep grinding day in and day out.”

