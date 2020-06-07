Sesame Street teaches kids about racism during virtual town hall

On Saturday, several characters from Sesame Street and CNN journalists came together to hep answer questions about racism in a child-friendly manner.

WHBQ reported that Elmo, Big Bird, CNN commentator Van Jones, Anchor Erica Hill and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms all held a virtual town hall where kids could submit questions about racism and get answers from the group.

The purpose of the town hall, named "Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism" was to encourage parents to talk to their children about racism and diversity.

A 9-year-old from Illinois asked the question, “If black people contributed so much to society, why are they being treated so badly?”

Bottoms said that is a question that has been asked for generations.

“I don’t know if we will have the answer to that. But what I know is just like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream for his four children that they would be judged by the content of their character and not by the color of their skin, we have to continue to dream and hope and work on that this country will live up to that,” Bottoms said. “Some people just don’t know any better. Some people say that hurt people, hurt people, and I think that’s what happens when see black and brown people being treated unfairly.”

Another child asked Big Bird and Bottoms how to respond when a classmate asks "Why do black lives matter when all lives matter?"

“You just have to explain to them that there is a history for black people in this country that’s not like any other race in this country. We are the only race of people who came to this country enslaved. And it’s the reason that we have to continue to call on our history and speak our history,” Bottoms said.

