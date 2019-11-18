KPD: 7 teens arrested after reported attack at West Town Mall

Knoxville police said seven boys between the ages of 13 and 16 were arrested after reportedly attacking two people at West Town Mall Saturday.

KPD officers responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. and spoke with two victims, a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman who said they had been assaulted and robbed.

The man said he was shopping when he was punched and kicked before being robbed by 6 to eight young men. The woman said she saw the incident and attempted to step in but was attacked and robbed as well. Officials said both victims suffered minor injuries.

KPD said the teens were arrested shortly after the incident.

Four of the teens were taken into custody after officers with the Knox County Sheriff's Office saw them at a Walgreens on Kingston Pike in a Hyundai Genesis. They were arrested at a Taco Bell nearby.

Two other teens were seen by police driving in a pickup truck that was seen by KCSO deputies following the other vehicle out of West Town Mall.

Deputies said they pulled over the pickup truck and arrested the two suspects. The final suspect was arrested after deputies saw him running away from the Hyundai Genesis.

Both cars used by the suspects were reported stolen out of the Chattanooga and North Georgia area, according to reports.

All seven suspects were positively identified by the two victims.

Officials said two of the suspects were found to have active warrants out of Hamilton County.

