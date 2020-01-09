Advertisement

Several East Tennessee groups offer up support for military veterans, families

By WVLT News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2020 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Some people are looking for support after recent Iranian attacks against the U.S. military.

There are several groups or organizations that offer mental, religious or an open ear.

Some of those include:

All Saints Catholic Parish

- The All Saints Military Support Group is a ministry dedicated to soldiers and their families.This group is for veterans, active duty, Reserve, and National Guard members and their families and families of fallen veterans. This group provides prayers, support, service and recognition for service members and their families. Contact: JoAnn at 865-693-8730 or Paula at 865-693-0580

VET TO VET TENNESSEE

- Their goals are to stop Veteran suicide, homelessness and incarceration through PTSD awareness, intervention, prevention and resolution training; mental health first aid; peer support; with federal, state and local agencies; and mentoring. Contact: 865-336-2624

The Purpose of the Child and Youth Program

- The Child and Youth Program (CYP) is an integral component of the National Guard’s comprehensive approach to Family Readiness. By upholding the well-being of the entire family, the CYP offers outcome based activities designed to foster positive youth development and support the unique strengths and challenges of National Guard children. Contact: Caitlin Vassar- (615) 313-0547

United Through Reading

- For deployed military families, the mission of United Through Reading is crucial. The ability to maintain a sense of family unity while they are separated is paramount to their succeeding and thriving. UTR builds resiliency and strength in military families.

Military OneSource

- This is a 24/7 resource website that offers consultations, coaching and counseling for many aspects of military life. MOS provides services such as tax services, spouse employment help, webinars and online training. It also offers relocation and deployment tools.

