Several GSMNP roads closing due to tree removal

Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials announced single-lane and full-lane closures will affect several park roads beginning Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, March 31.

The roads will be closed to ensure the safety of drivers while crews work to remove trees along the park's narrow roadways.

Cades Cove Loop Road will have periods of full closure and partial closure from Dec. 2 through Dec. 19 on Mondays through Thursdays.

Cherokee Orchard Road, beginning just beyond the Noah Bud Ogle Cabin, will be fully closed from Dec. 2 through Dec. 20 on Mondays at 6:00 a.m. through noon on Fridays. During the work periods, roads are closed to all vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists.

The Noah Bud Ogle Cabin and parking area will remain accessible to visitors throughout the closure period. Wears Cove Gap Road will be fully closed from Jan. 29 through Jan. 30.

Single-lane closures will be implemented on the Spur from Nov. 18 through Nov. 22, and again from December 2 through December 20.

Beginning Nov. 18 through March 27, single-lane closures will be implemented for short durations on Newfound Gap Road, Little River Road, Foothills Parkway West, and Lakeview Drive as well as the developed areas in Deep Creek, Cades Cove, Elkmont, and Smokemont.

All tree removal work involving single-lane closures will occur from 6:00 a.m. on Mondays to noon on Fridays throughout the work period, excluding federal holidays and the holiday period between Dec. 23 and Jan. 5. The work schedule is subject to change due to weather or other unplanned delays.

For more information about temporary road closures, visit the park website.

