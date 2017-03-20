Advertisement

Gatlinburg wildfire survivors talk lawsuits at Sevier Co. Commission Meeting

Survivors discussed plans to sue the National Park Service following deadly 2016 wildfires.
Gatlinburg Wildfire
Gatlinburg Wildfire
By Amanda Hara
Published: Mar. 20, 2017 at 4:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. - Survivors of the November 2016 wildfires that ripped through Gatlinburg discussed plans to file suit during a Sevier County Commission Meeting on March 20, 2017.

One survivor who spoke during the meeting said she is involved in a lawsuit that will be filed against the National Park Service in June. She said Gillreath and Associates of Knoxville was working with the people looking to file lawsuits against the Park Service.

The administrator of the Gatlinburg Wildfire Survivor Facebook group, Melinda Stites, said the group of 230 members has been persistent about questioning how officials responded before and during the wildfires that killed 14 people. Members include those who lost loved ones, property and businesses in the deadly November wildfires.

"I've been told that officials are getting scared and that we are the main talk in board meetings. Our persistence is paying off," Stites said.

Speakers at the meeting Monday evening questioned how warnings were issued and evacuations were handled.

The meeting featured retired Park Ranger Jerry Grubb, who spoke on behalf of people that were evacuated, as well as community members that lost their homes and loved ones during the fires. He spoke about what he called the National Park Service's negligence.

"Absolutely no one, no one, should have been injured or killed in that fire," Grubb said. "It may have burnt this city to the ground, but if they had gone back to their crisis intervention and done what their NPS regulations said, it would never have happened."

Melinda Stites requested solutions for problems that occurred during the wildfires.

"I want to see public access to an evacuation plan," Stites said. "I want to see sirens put everywhere. They are talking about putting sirens downtown, but what about where all the deaths occurred in Chalet Village?"

Stites told Local 8 News she just barely made it off the mountain in time with her family. She said a group of people are currently involved in lawsuits against the National Park Service.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Fraternity Row at the University of Tennessee
University of Tenn. fraternity suspended for 5 years due to repeated hazing, alcohol violations
Lafollete Mayor Mike Stanfield
LaFollette Mayor ousted from office following petition
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

Latest News

THP says to expect more patrols on the road this Thanksgiving holiday
Tennessee law enforcement: expect more patrols on the road this Thanksgiving
Charles Doty Jr.
“I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza” | Worker recalls moments after man pulls rifle on employees
Pigeon Forge Police Department
One dead following shooting in Pigeon Forge
Superintendent Bob Thomas
Knox County Schools asks for student input in superintendent search
An image from a previous year of Fantasy of Trees.
Fantasy of Trees starts next week!