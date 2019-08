The Knox County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested nine people and confiscated a number of drugs at the Days Inn on Central Avenue.

Deputies say they found five ounces of Meth, eight grams of Heroine and 4 grams of Marijuana to go with a number of pills.

According to a Facebook post, the pills included Oxycodone and Xanax.

Deputies also confiscated three guns and over 100 baggies.