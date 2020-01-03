Several large potholes open on I-640 due to heavy rain

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said many large potholes have opened on Interstate 640 due to heavy rain in the area.

TDOT officials said potholes have opened on I-640 in both directions between Broadway and the west tie-in to I-40.

Crews will work to repair the potholes throughout the day.

Officials ask drivers to use extreme caution if/when you see our workers.

Due to rain in the area we’ve had several large potholes open up on I-640 in both directions between Broadway and the west tie-in to I-40. @myTDOT crews will be repairing these throughout the day. Please use extreme caution if/when you see our workers. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 3, 2020

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.