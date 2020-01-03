Several large potholes open on I-640 due to heavy rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WVLT) -- Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation said many large potholes have opened on Interstate 640 due to heavy rain in the area.
TDOT officials said potholes have opened on I-640 in both directions between Broadway and the west tie-in to I-40.
Crews will work to repair the potholes throughout the day.
Officials ask drivers to use extreme caution if/when you see our workers.
