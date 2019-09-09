Roads closed in Downtown Knoxville after water main break

Several roads are closed as crews work to repair a water main break. / Source: (Knoxville Utilities Board)
Updated: Mon 7:46 AM, Sep 09, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- According to the Knoxville Utilities Board, several roads are closed in downtown Knoxville as crews work to repair a broken water main.

The following streets are expected to remain closed throughout the day on Monday:

- E. Church Avenue between State Street and Howard Baker Jr. Avenue

- Hall of Fame Drive between the James White Parkway on-ramp and Historic Preservation Drive

- Howard Baker Jr. Avenue between Hall of Fame Drive and the Coliseum Parking Garages

No estimation on when the work will be completed was given by officials.

 