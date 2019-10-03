"Severe Drought" spreading in latest Drought Monitor

The latest Drought Monitor shows drought conditions are getting worse with a lack of rain plus very hot conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced weekly by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, National Drought Mitigation Center, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Since the end of September, the "Severe Drought" status has spread in Tennessee from about 2-percent to nearly 16-percent of the state.

In East Tennessee, severe drought has hit nearly 20 counties in some way. Most of Greene, Cocke, and Hamblen Counties in far Northeast Tennessee are in a severe drought. In Southeastern Kentucky, it's all of Whitley, Knox, Bell, and Harlan Counties, plus some of Wayne County and most of McCreary County. Along the state line, the severe drought is in Northeast Scott, and Northern Campbell and Claiborne Counties. It's also in a sliver of Lee Co. Virginia, Cumberland, Roane, McMinn, and Monroe Counties.

Their report shows that corn crops are severely stressed, plus producers may have to import hay and sell livestock. Air quality can be poor, burn bans are implemented, and active wildfires become more common as drought conditions worsen. Aquatic species can be killed off, plus water levels are low.

Most of our area continues in the "Moderate Drought" status, which impacts farmers as well. This means ponds can run dry, and farmers have haul water and hay yields are low. Disease can spread in trout. Leaves can fall early, conditions are dusty, and fire danger increases.

