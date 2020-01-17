Severe weather cancels flights from Nashville to Kansas City before AFC championship

Titans fans who planned to make the trip to Kansas City for the game against the Chiefs may have to rethink their weekend plans.

Severe weather has canceled both of Friday's direct flights from Nashville International Airport to Kansas City, WTVF reported.

Southwest flights 952 and 1179 have both been canceled, according to FlightAware.

Early Friday morning a Delta flight carrying 129 passengers slid off a taxiway. The airport closed soon after, due to the icy conditions.

The Tennessee Titans are scheduled to play in the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

