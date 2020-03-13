Sevier Co. Schools closing until March 30 over coronavirus

Sevier County Schools will be closed starting Monday until March 30 due to coronavirus.

Tennessee has 26 cases of coronavirus as of March 13.

A school spokesperson said, "After review of recent information related to the spread of the Coronavirus across East Tennessee, the Sevier County School system will be closed for the next 2 weeks. Students will return to school on March 30."

Officials said they will provide more information about the distribution of "educational materials and meals for students during the closure" as it becomes available.

Guidance released by the CDC advises practicing preventative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.