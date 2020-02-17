Sevier Co. commission meets months after protests of Warren Hurst

The Sevier County Commission met for the first time in months after protesters gathered at a vote in November.

The protests came after Commissioner Warren Hurst made homophobic comments in October.

WATCH: Sevier County commissioner's comments draw criticism, support

At the meeting in November, Hurst did not speak and has not responded to requests from WVLT for comment.

The meeting on Monday, February 17, appeared to be business as usual.

“It bothers me that they have cancelled the last meetings. To allow this issue to cool over. I can’t believe Sevier County had no issues to deal with for three months,” said Robin Ellison, who was the only person to return and address the commission on the issue again during public comment.

A county spokesperson said, "There were no items to meet on in December. We rarely have January meetings."

Ellison said she planned to return next month to address her concerns. "I can't let it be over because we can't forget bigotry, hatred, ignorance."

Hurst did not comment except to address questions about a resolution to hire the county's tourism marketing agency.

He left the building before WVLT News could ask him to respond.

The next meeting is scheduled for March 16.

