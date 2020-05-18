Sevier Co. sheriff reinstates inmate video visitations

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office announced that correctional facilities will resume "on-site video visitations" starting next week.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals reinstated "on-site video visitations" at all SCSO Corrections facilities starting May 25, 2020.

The sheriff's office said all visitors entering facilities will be required to wear protective face coverings "for the safety of our staff and the inmate population."

The release added that all non-detainee fingerprinting, criminal summons processing and volunteer ministries will remain suspended.

"Our staff is taking extra precautions by deep cleaning all of our facilities and assuring that all surfaces are disinfected around our correctional facilities. All detainees are issued a cloth mask upon entry to either facility. All employees who are sick or symptomatic are being told to stay home until they are free of fever and/or cleared by medical staff," the release read.

According to SCSO, all facility medical staff at both corrections facilities will complete "medical pre-screening procedures of all incoming arrestees before they are allowed to enter any of our facilities."

"When an arrestee is brought from another agency, the individual will be checked using the same protocol before intake into our facilities. During the pre-screening process, we are taking the appropriate pre-planned measures to segregate any inmate who exhibits the symptoms and signs of COVID-19 to ensure the rest of the inmate population will not be exposed. If an individual has a confirmed case of COVID-19, we will follow state protocol and requirements." the sheriff's office said.

The release indicated all SCSO staff members have been issued the necessary PPE.

