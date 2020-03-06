Sevier Co. hosting adult field day to raise money for student athletes

You remember field day from your school days, right? Competing with and against your classmates, winning prizes and getting out of class. Well, one group wants to use field day as a way to raise money in Sevier County.

It’s an adult field day that’s going to be hosted by the Dr. Robert F Thomas Foundation. That’s the fundraising arm for the LeConte Medical Center.

This fundraiser will help provide athletic trainers at all the high schools in Sevier County to get new concussion testing equipment.

So now all they need is for you to get a team together and sign up.

“The bicycle races which are not as easy as they look. This is something you can do all ages, the noodle toss which is a substitute for a javelin throw. We didn’t want anyone to get stuck,” said Amy Woods, Dr. Robert F. Thomas Foundation. “We’re really excited about. We’re going to have relays. We’re going to have all kinds of different games.

The adult field day will be held at the Sevier County High School April 4th. You’ll need a team of 8 to take part! Go here for more information.

