Sevier Co. leaders tell businesses to stop soliciting tourists

Leaders in Sevier County are asking local travel and tourist-related businesses to stop soliciting guests through at least mid-April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community leaders of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville released a statement to Sevier WVLT News reporter and Sevier County Bureau Chief Kyle Grainger

"We are requesting that businesses in the leisure travel/tourism sector please stop soliciting to guests for vacations in Sevier County through April 14, 2020. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is imperative to follow the guidelines of the CDC and Governor Lee and stay at home when possible."

Last week, Pigeon Forge Mayor David Wear took to social media to ask tourists to stop visiting the area until the virus was under control.

