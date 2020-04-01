Sevier Co. man says he's recovering from COVID-19

A Sevier county man said he’s on the mend after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Don Buchanan said doctors initially diagnosed him with bronchitis last month, but once he got a fever they wanted him to be tested for coronavirus. Six days later, he said he got a positive result and has been isolating with his family since.

He never thought he would catch it living in rural East Tennessee.

"I thought if it does come here it will be a lot later, and there won’t be that many people affected here," Buchanan said. "I was wrong. We are a tourist city, and that’s pretty much how it probably ended up coming into our county."

He said his symptoms were mild, and he never had to be admitted to a hospital. He said the only time it got bad was in the middle of his fight with the virus.

"I started getting a hot sensation, like a hot poker was in my lungs, like my lungs are on fire that last for about a day or two," Buchanan said. "That went away just as quick as it came."

He said he checked his temperature daily and reported it to the health department.

He said he took Tylenol to reduce his fever and another medication to suppress his cough while trying to defeat it.

Buchanan said that his friends and family rallied behind them while they were in self isolation.

"We’ve all just been self isolating even after that because we’ve had some people bringing us groceries," Buchanan said. "We’re still doing that and trying to stay at home and hunker down."

He said the health department cleared him, since he's been fever free for more than three days, but right now he and his family aren't taking any chances. They hope to pay it forward, if others they know comedown with the virus.

"Hopefully I will get over this," Buchanan said. "As I heal and get better maybe I can help someone else that maybe contracts it. Maybe I can bring groceries to their house or something."

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.