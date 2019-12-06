Sevier Co. officials searching for missing man

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a 68-year-old man.

James McDowell is described as a white man with brown hair. Investigators said he went missing on December 5.

The sheriff's office said a family member claimed McDowell went to Florida to visit his son and the family member has not heard from him since Thursday.

The family member told police McDowell needed a bus ticket to get back home.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 865-453-4668.

