Sevier Co. records Tennessee's highest unemployment rate in April

Sevier County recorded Tennessee's highest unemployment rate for the month of April, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Spokesperson Chris Cannon said, "The county’s new jobless figure of 29.5% represents a staggering spike of 26 percentage points when compared to its revised March rate of 3.5%."

Tennessee's lowest unemployment rate in April came from Fayette County, at 9.4%.

The second lowest unemployment rate in Tennessee was 9.6% in Weakley County.

Hardeman County ranked third at 9.7%.

The only Tennessee counties with unemployment rates below 10% in April were Fayette, Weakley, and Hardeman.

Cocke County recorded the state's second-highest jobless rate for April at 25.6%. Grundy County was third-highest at 25.3%.

Among Tennessee's three largest cities, Nashville had the highest unemployment rate in April of 15.9%, Memphis hit 14.3%, and Knoxville recorded 14.7%.

The state of Tennessee as a whole reached a historically high unemployment rate of 14.7%. The previous all-time high was 12.9% which occurred in January 1983.

The Department of Labor and Workforce said as of Thursday, there were 175,000 job opportunities listed on www.Jobs4TN.gov.

