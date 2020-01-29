Sevier County Sheriff's Office, TVA offering free delivery of firewood

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office has partnered with TVA and will be offering free delivery of firewood to citizens of Sevier County who are disabled and/ or 65 years of age or older.

According to the sheriff's office, the program will be offered free of charge to eligible residents on a first-come, first-serve basis.

TVA volunteers have dedicated their time to cut, split and stack the firewood while deputies have volunteered to load and deliver the firewood to each location.

Click here for more information regarding the program.

