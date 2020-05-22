Sevier County reopening, welcoming guests

With summer and reopening on the horizon, families across the nation and state are filtering into their favorite East Tennessee playground - Sevier County.

One attraction, Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park, is operating under new guidelines, including asking customers to wear masks and social distancing.

Marcus Watson, with the park, said, "It really is like a home away from home for people and if they need to feel safe anywhere it needs to be in these mountains."

The park put yellow tape on the bridge to show people how to "stay in their lane" and how to remain six feet apart. They, like many other businesses, will be providing free masks.

"It's free of charge and we highly request that a guest takes one if they don't take one at the bottom, then we will highly request they take one again when they get to the top where the bridge is," Watson said.

Other attractions such as Ripley's Aquarium and Ober Gatlinburg are reopening, too.

