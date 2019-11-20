Sevier County High School band works Garth Brooks concert to earn money

The Sevier County High School Marching Band, Dolly Parton's former band, has a unique approach to raising money for new uniforms.

Brandy French, a parent of a band student and a member of the Band Parent Association, reached out to WVLT News about the band's efforts to raise money for new uniforms.

French said the band members worked at the Garth Brooks concert on November 16 and, "these kids have worked all of our Vols home games."

French said the students need to raise about $30,000 for the new uniforms.

